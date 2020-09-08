South Sioux City police respond to stabbing over the weekend, still searching for suspect

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) -- Police say a man in South Sioux City sustained non-life-threatening injuries during a stabbing this past weekend.

According to the South Sioux City Police Department, the incident happened at about 4:25 p.m. on Sept. 6 in the 300 block of East 19th Street.

Police say the victim, 33-year-old Casey Warnock, was allegedly confronted by an unknown male after arriving home.

Police say Warnock was injured when he was struck twice by a metal object. After police arrived at the scene, Warnock was transported to a local hospital.

Authorities say the unknown male left in what was reported to be a black SUV with Minnesota license plates.

The incident remains under investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, South Sioux City police ask that you call them at (402) 494-7512.