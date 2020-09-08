Tech chills spill into Asia, as shares sink across region

Shares have fallen in Asia after a sell-off of big technology stocks on Wall Street. Australia’s benchmark led regional declines on Wednesday, losing more than 2%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.2%. Troubles with Astra-Zeneca’s coronavirus vaccine trial and simmering China-U.S. tensions also have rattled investors. Overnight, the S&P 500 fell 2.8% and clinched its first three-day losing streak in nearly three months. Apple, Microsoft and Amazon were among the Big Tech stocks to sink more than 4%, torpedoing broad market indexes. The Nasdaq composite, which is packed with tech stocks, dropped 4.1% and is down 10% since it set its last record high on Sept. 2. Crude oil prices and Treasury yields also weakened.