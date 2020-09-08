 Skip to Content

Tuesday’s Scores

8:31 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Archbishop Bergan def. Arlington, 25-13, 25-20, 25-11

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Cross County, 25-20, 25-13, 25-17

CWC def. St. Mary’s, 25-13, 25-11, 25-9

Centennial def. Sandy Creek, 25-7, 25-16, 25-15

Fort Calhoun def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 26-24, 25-15, 25-20

Hastings def. Grand Island, 19-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-19

North Platte def. Gering, 25-15, 25-15, 0-0

Waverly def. Blair, 25-10, 25-13, 25-16

Brady Triangular=

Paxton def. Sandhills Valley, 25-23, 25-22

Cambridge Triangular=

North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Cambridge, 25-16, 25-23

North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-17, 25-17

Humphrey St. Francis Triangular=

Humphrey St. Francis def. Burwell, 25-18, 25-19

Humphrey St. Francis def. St. Edward, 25-6, 25-7

Johnson County Central Triangular=

Freeman def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-16, 25-21

Wilber-Clatonia def. Johnson County Central, 23-25, 25-23, 26-24

Maywood-Hayes Center Triangular=

Loomis def. Arapahoe, 25-10, 25-17

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Arapahoe, 25-14, 25-15

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Loomis, 25-15, 25-15

Mead Triangular=

Mead def. Conestoga, 25-10, 25-23

Red Cloud Triangular=

Beloit, Kan. def. Red Cloud, 21-25, 25-15, 25-13

Republic County, Kan. def. Red Cloud, 25-18, 25-19

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Triangular=

Axtell def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 21-25, 25-15, 25-20

Tekamah-Herman Triangular=

Tekamah-Herman def. Twin River, 25-11, 25-12

Wilcox-Hildreth Triangular=

Wilcox-Hildreth def. Northern Valley, Kan., 25-11, 25-10

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Elba vs. Riverside, ppd.

Fillmore Central vs. Milford, ppd.

Heartland Lutheran vs. Riverside, ppd.

Lincoln East vs. Columbus, ppd.

Lincoln North Star vs. Lincoln East, ppd.

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

