Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Archbishop Bergan def. Arlington, 25-13, 25-20, 25-11
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Cross County, 25-20, 25-13, 25-17
CWC def. St. Mary’s, 25-13, 25-11, 25-9
Centennial def. Sandy Creek, 25-7, 25-16, 25-15
Fort Calhoun def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 26-24, 25-15, 25-20
Hastings def. Grand Island, 19-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-19
North Platte def. Gering, 25-15, 25-15, 0-0
Waverly def. Blair, 25-10, 25-13, 25-16
Brady Triangular=
Paxton def. Sandhills Valley, 25-23, 25-22
Cambridge Triangular=
North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Cambridge, 25-16, 25-23
North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Dundy County-Stratton, 25-17, 25-17
Humphrey St. Francis Triangular=
Humphrey St. Francis def. Burwell, 25-18, 25-19
Humphrey St. Francis def. St. Edward, 25-6, 25-7
Johnson County Central Triangular=
Freeman def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-16, 25-21
Wilber-Clatonia def. Johnson County Central, 23-25, 25-23, 26-24
Maywood-Hayes Center Triangular=
Loomis def. Arapahoe, 25-10, 25-17
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Arapahoe, 25-14, 25-15
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Loomis, 25-15, 25-15
Mead Triangular=
Mead def. Conestoga, 25-10, 25-23
Red Cloud Triangular=
Beloit, Kan. def. Red Cloud, 21-25, 25-15, 25-13
Republic County, Kan. def. Red Cloud, 25-18, 25-19
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Triangular=
Axtell def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 21-25, 25-15, 25-20
Tekamah-Herman Triangular=
Tekamah-Herman def. Twin River, 25-11, 25-12
Wilcox-Hildreth Triangular=
Wilcox-Hildreth def. Northern Valley, Kan., 25-11, 25-10
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Elba vs. Riverside, ppd.
Fillmore Central vs. Milford, ppd.
Heartland Lutheran vs. Riverside, ppd.
Lincoln East vs. Columbus, ppd.
Lincoln North Star vs. Lincoln East, ppd.
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/