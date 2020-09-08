US reaches milestone in destroying mustard agent in Colorado

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — The Army says it has reached a milestone at a Colorado chemical weapons depot by destroying nearly 300,000 decades-old artillery shells containing mustard agent. Workers at the Pueblo Chemical Depot destroyed the last of the 155mm World War II-era shells on Saturday. Each shell contained nearly 12 pounds of mustard agent, which can maim or kill, blistering skin, scarring eyes and inflaming airways. The plant started operating in 2016 with more than 780,000 munitions in its original stockpile containing 2,500 U.S. tons of mustard agent. It is eradicating the shells under an international treaty banning chemical weapons with a 2023 projected completion date.