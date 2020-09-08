Woodbury County Board of Supervisors approves county jail bond, starts COVID-19 relief reimbursement

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Tuesday reapproved bonds for the new county law enforcement center and jail.

The board had to reapprove the bonds, due to the derecho impact on filing in Des Moines.

The new center will include a 400-bed jail, double the size of the current jail.

It will be located on 28th Street. The bond costs $50 million.

The jail is expected to start construction next year and be finished in 2022.

The board also approved the start of the COVID-19 reimbursement process from the state.

"We made our budgets before we knew we would be dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, so this is to help off-set some of that," said Rebecca Socknat, Woodbury County Emergency Management.

According to Socknat, $40 million of the $125 million in state aid is allocated for counties.

She says even the smallest city in Woodbury County will receive funds, if the reimbursement is approved.