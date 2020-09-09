Bishop Heelan educator is making preparations for a year-long deployment to Kosovo

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Among the 95 soldiers deploying to Kosovo on Sunday with the 113th Cavalry is Sergeant First Class Tony Fravel.

A teacher at Bishop Heelan High School, Fravel was given a special sendoff by school staff, and his family, this afternoon.

This will be Fravel's third deployment as a member of the Iowa Army National Guard.

Wednesday, there were a lot of supporters who wanted to wish him well before he left for Kosovo.

"It is a wide variety of soldiers that are going over with mostly different backgrounds," said SFC Tony Fravel, 113th Cavalry Regiment. "To really give the full array of the skills that we have as Iowa National Guard soldiers to support the people of Kosovo."

During his year-long deployment, Fravel will miss out on a year's worth of holidays.

So, he and his family took time to celebrate them all -- in one day.

That celebration was complete with a Thanksgiving meal, a Christmas tree, sparklers for the Fourth of July, and some events to help make memories with his three kids.

"All of my kids dressed up in their Halloween costumes, and we were able to go trick or treating door to door with our entire neighborhood before we left. It was awesome. It's a great memory that I can cherish. And we'll be able to have those pictures… even though I won't be able to make the holidays themselves, at least I'll have photo evidence that I was there at the holidays." said Fravel.

Fravel and his family got a little more support from his neighborhood, when they showed up at the house that night, singing Christmas carols.

Fravel, and the rest of the 113th Cavalry depart on Sunday.