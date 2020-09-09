China alleges Australia raided homes of Chinese reporters

BEIJING (AP) — China says Australian agents in June raided the homes of four journalists working for Chinese state media and seized their electronics, citing possible violations of Australia’s anti-foreign interference law. The accusation by a foreign ministry spokesperson comes one day after the last two Australian journalists working for Australian media left China for fear of detention and the Chinese foreign ministry announced that an Australian citizen working for Chinese state media was detained on suspicion of national security crimes. The spokesperson says the four Chinese journalists have since returned to China and denied any connection with the flight of the two Australian journalists.