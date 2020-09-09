Knowing the symptoms of common illnesses in kids

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - Even in the best situation, illness can spread easily between kids when they go back to school. Influenza, strep throat, and the common cold are just some of the illnesses a child can pick up during the school day. But, kids can also be exposed to COVID-19.

Dr. Larry Volz is the medical director for MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center. On Wednesday, he talked about how parents can know the difference between those illnesses.

"Dr. Volz, let's start with symptoms and how these illnesses differ," said Stella Daskalakis. "What are the symptoms of COVID-19?"

"Symptoms of COVID-19 are pretty broad," said Volz. "You can present with fever, a sore throat, cough, muscle aches. A lot of those can be fairly mild symptoms initially. And, they may come on a lot slower than with these other illnesses."

"And, how about Influenza?" Daskalakis asked.

"The symptoms with flu… you may have a higher fever than you would with COVID," Volz said. "The symptoms come on much quicker. They can come on within hours. And, certainly within 24 hours those symptoms will progress. And, it may be much shorter lived. The flu can run its course in a couple of days, but can last longer than that. You'll also have really severe muscle aches with the flu that you may not have with the others."

"Finally, what are symptoms of the common cold?" Daskalakis asked.

"The common cold symptoms are going to be much more mild," Volz said. "You can have sore throat, you can have sneezing. But, you're probably not going to have a fever, or severe muscle aches. But, you will have congestion."

"I'm a parent with school-aged kids," said Breen. "How do I know when I should call the doctor, or schedule a visit?"

"That's really the challenge with this, right now," Volz said. "All of the symptoms overlap with COVID and so we can't really know for sure. There's not one symptom in particular that's really going to rule out COVID. Normally, you'd be able to keep your child home for a few days, and as they feel better you can return them to school. Once people have had these symptoms, we won't know if they've had COVID, so you probably need to call your doctor and let them decide if they should get tested for COVID, or not."

"I've talked to a lot parents of school-aged children, and this is making them very nervous, right now," said Daskalakis. "We don't want to assume the worst before we know what's going on."

"That's a real problem," said Volz. "And, as we head into the winter months, and people are going to have a lot of symptoms of the common cold, and flu and strep, that we're not really going to be sure. So, you have to make sure that your physician is involved in deciding when to get tested."