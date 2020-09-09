Anthony Rapp sues Kevin Spacey on sex assault allegation

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Anthony Rapp is one of two men who filed a new lawsuit against actor Kevin Spacey, accusing him of sexual assaults in the 1980s when they were teens. The “Rent” and “Star Trek: Discovery” star first spoke out against Spacey in 2017. Rapp says in the lawsuit filed Wednesday that the older actor made a sexual advance to him when a teenage Rapp attended a party. The other plaintiff goes by the initials C.D. and says Spacey engaged in sex acts with him and tried to assault him sexually. Spacey’s attorney didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.