More rain chances and warmer weather in the future

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We’ve seen some changes recently with colder, rainier, and windy weather, but today brings a few improvements.

We have been very dry this summer, so the rainfall is welcome.

But the good news is that the winds have decreased overnight and temperatures are on their way back up.

We will start our Wednesday with some isolated showers, becoming more scattered by late morning.

The later part of the day, the showers will end and we will be left with a cloudy sky. The high today will reach the low 50s.

Late tonight the showers return and it will be another colder night, with a low in the low 40s.

But warmer weather slowly returns.

Thursday may have an isolated shower, and the high will reach the low 60s.

Thursday night has a small chance of showers.

Friday will likely bring showers again, and Friday’s high reaches the mid 60s.

