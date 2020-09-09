More than 100 UK lawmakers condemn China over Uighurs abuse

LONDON (AP) — More than 100 British lawmakers have signed a letter to the Chinese ambassador condemning what they described as “a systematic and calculated programme of ethnic cleansing against the Uighur people” in China’s far western Xinjiang region. The letter referred to reports of forced population control and mass detention of Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang, as well as video apparently showing a large number of blindfolded and shaven men waiting to be loaded onto trains. The lawmakers said the video bore “chilling” similarities to footage of Nazi concentration camps. It was recently shown to Chinese Ambassador Liu Xiaoming during a BBC interview. Chinese officials have repeatedly derided allegations of genocide, forced sterilization and mass detention in Xinjiang as lies.