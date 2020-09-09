Morningside hands Briar Cliff first loss of the volleyball season

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Morningside won their first home match under new head coach Jessica Squier, beating Briar Cliff 3-1 on Wednesday night.

Briar Cliff (4-1) won the first set 25-20, then dropped the next three sets. Morningside (1-2) rallied to take the final sets, 25-21, 25-12 and 25-19.

Krista Zenk led the Mustangs with 16 kills. Caitlin Makovicka and Kaelyn Giefer each added 13 kills for Morningside. Grace Hanno led Briar Cliff with 12 kills.

The Mustangs will travel to Dordt University on Saturday for a 12:30 match.

Dordt defeated Dakota Wesleyan, 3-0, on Wednesday in Sioux Center, Iowa.

Karsyn Winterfeld led the Defenders with 13 kills. Brenna Krommendyk added nine kills for Dordt, who improves to 2-0 this season.