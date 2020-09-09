New UN report says rebels in Yemen recruited teenage girls

GENEVA (AP) — U.N.-backed experts have found evidence that rebels in Yemen recruited nearly three dozen teenage girls as spies, medics, guards and members of an all-female force. Some are said to be survivors of sexual violence. The findings were released in the third and latest report by a “group of eminent experts” commissioned by the Human Rights Council to investigate alleged rights violations by all sides in Yemen’s war since September 2014. The war has spawned what the U.N. calls the world’s greatest humanitarian crisis. The report is based on more than 400 accounts and focuses mainly on a period from July 2019 to June this year.