UN protection back for threatened Nobel-winning Congo doctor

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — For weeks, a Nobel Peace Prize-winning Congolese doctor has faced death threats, leading alarmed supporters to urge the United Nations to reinstate the peacekeepers who were withdrawn from his hospital months ago. Now, after international expressions of concern, the peacekeepers have returned. A spokesman with the peacekeeping mission tells The Associated Press “they will be there as long as necessary.” They had been withdrawn from Dr. Denis Mukwege’s hospital amid the coronavirus pandemic, and the U.N. has said they can’t remain there indefinitely. Mukwege is famous for his work with survivors of sexual assault in eastern Congo.