No virus aid before election? Pessimism before Senate vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top Republicans senators are making pessimistic predictions about securing a bipartisan coronavirus relief package before the November election. Instead, they;re signaling they’ll just try to pass legislation that would avoid a federal shutdown as lawmakers head home to campaign. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he’s “optimistic” Republicans will deliver a strong vote Thursday for the GOP’s $500 billion slimmed-down rescue package. But he’s not saying whether his majority will be fully on board. Democrats have indcviated they’ll shelve the GOP’s measure as insufficient, leaving lawmakers at an impasse. There’s no indication yet that bipartisan talks that broke off last month will restart.