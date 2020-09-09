Pompeo asks ASEAN states not to let China `walk over us’

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has asked Southeast Asian nations to go beyond words and act against China’s “bullying” in the disputed South China Sea. He promises America will back them up. Pompeo spoke with counterparts from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in an annual conference by video due to the coronavirus pandemic. He told top ASEAN diplomats to “keep going, don’t just speak up but act.” A State Department spokeswoman says he pressed for a peaceful resolution of the disputes. Pompeo added: “Don’t let the Chinese Communist Party walk over us and our people.” China accuses the U.S. of interfering in regional affairs.