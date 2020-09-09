Pope uses mask, sanitizer as he appeals for public health

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has worn a face mask and used hand sanitizer as he appealed for the faithful to look out for the health of others as well as themselves during the coronavirus pandemic. Francis took off the mask as his car pulled into the San Damaso courtyard inside the Apostolic Palace, where last week he resumed his weekly public audiences after a nearly six-month COVID-19 shutdown. During his remarks, Francis lamented that “partisan interests” were emerging in which some nations and groups are seeking to keep vaccines for themselves, or to further their own political or economic interests.