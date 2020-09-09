Sept. 9: Iowa reports 478 new COVID-19 cases, 566 more recoveries and 12 additional deaths

(KTIV) - There were 478 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Iowa from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state's dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Tuesday, health officials reported 70,659 total positive cases across the state, that number rose to 71,137 by 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The state's website says out of those who have tested positive, 50,937 have recovered. That's an increase of 566 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Officials reported 12 more virus-related deaths within this time frame, bringing the state's death toll to 1,185.

As of Sept. 8, there are 322 total hospitalizations across Iowa due to the virus. Of those hospitalizations, 83 are in the ICU and 37 are on ventilators.

Officials say Iowa still has over 3,400 inpatient beds, 462 ICU beds and 784 ventilators available.

In Iowa, 2,988 new tests were given for a total of 676,602 people that have been tested for COVID-19.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 16 new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County.

The SDHD did not report any additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll at 58. To date, 3,724 of the county's cases have recovered.

A total of 35 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Nineteen of those are Woodbury County residents.

Buena Vista County

Buena Vista County, where Storm Lake is located, has had a total of 1,862 positive COVID-19 cases. Of those cases, 1,786 of them have recovered.

Thus far, the county has had 12 total COVID-19 deaths.

Clay County

Clay County, where Spencer is located, has reported no new positive cases, keeping its total to 244. Officials say 205 of those cases have recovered.

Thus far, Clay County has had three virus-related deaths.

Dickinson County

State health officials say Dickinson County has had 443 total virus cases, with 377 of them reported as recovered.

Dickinson County has had six virus-related deaths.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County has had 864 total positive cases confirmed, with 465 of those cases reported as recovered.

In total, 5,573 people in the county have been tested for the virus.

Plymouth County had one new virus-related death reported, bringing its death toll up to 19.

Sioux County

As of Sept. 8, the state health department says Sioux County has had 1,009 positive cases. Officials say 659 of those cases have recovered.

Sioux County has had a total of three virus-related deaths.