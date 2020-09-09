Sept. 9: Nebraska reports 440 new COVID-19 cases, 15 more deaths reported

(KTIV) - Nebraska health officials reported 440 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday. This brings the state's total number of cases since the pandemic began up to 36,917.

Fifteen new virus-related deaths were also reported, bringing Nebraska's death toll to 406.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 182 residents are currently hospitalized, with a total of 2,108 residents who have been hospitalized due to the virus.

In the last 24 hours, the state's total recoveries rose from 28,051 to 28,175.

So far, 390,832 tests have been conducted in the state, and 353,401 have come back negative.

Cedar County

According to the state's COVID-19 dashboard, Cedar County has had four new confirmed cases of the virus. Thus far, 63 county residents have tested positive.

No virus-related deaths have been reported in Cedar County.

Cuming County

Out of the 1,245 residents tested in Cuming County, 102 have tested positive for COVID-19. One new virus case was reported on Sept. 9.

No virus-related deaths have been reported in Cuming County.

Dakota County

In Dakota County, five new virus cases were reported, bringing its total positive cases up to 2,053.

The Dakota County Health Department has reported 43 virus-related deaths thus far.

Dixon County

Health officials say Dixon County has had one new positive case, bringing its total cases to 70.

Dixon County has reported a total of two virus-related deaths.

Madison County

Health officials say 662 residents in Madison County have tested positive for the virus. There has also been a total of seven virus-related deaths in the county.

Stanton County

There has been one new positive COVID-19 case in Stanton County. The county has confirmed 34 virus cases thus far.

No virus-related deaths have been reported in Stanton County.

Thurston County

Health officials have confirmed no new COVID-19 cases in Thurston County, bringing its total to 239.

A total of four virus-related deaths have been reported in the county.

Wayne County

Sixty-seven positive cases have been confirmed in Wayne County and no virus-related deaths have been reported in the county.