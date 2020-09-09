Sept. 9: South Dakota reports 169 new COVID-19 cases, 413 more recoveries

(KTIV) - South Dakota Health officials reported 169 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

According to the state's health department, South Dakota has had a total of 15,571 positive cases reported. As of Sept. 9, there are 2,434 active virus cases in the state, a decrease of 245 in the last 24 hours.

State health officials reported 316 more South Dakotans have recovered, for a total of 12,964 recoveries.

Currently, 76 people are hospitalized due to the virus. No new deaths were reported, keeping the state's death toll at 173.

Bon Homme

Bon Homme County has had no new COVID-19 cases, keeping its total positive cases to 59. Of those cases, 45 of them have recovered.

Thus far, Bon Homme has only reported one virus-related death.

Clay County

Clay County has reported 15 new cases, bringing their total to 479. Health officials say 361 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County has reported three virus-related death since the pandemic began.

Lincoln County

In the last 24 hours, Lincoln County's total positive cases increase from 1,007 to 1,015. Health officials say 877 of those cases have recovered.

Officials have reported two virus-related deaths in Lincoln County thus far.

Union County

Officials say Union County has had one new case reported, its total is now at 296. So far, 255 of those cases have recovered.

Union County has had five virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Yankton County

Yankton County has had 262 cases reported in the county thus far. Officials say 214 of those cases have recovered.

The county has had three virus-related deaths reported.