Somaliland opens office in diplomatically isolated Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The breakaway territory of Somaliland has opened a representative office in Taipei in a move that has already drawn Beijing’s ire. The territory’s representative to Taipei, Mohamed Hagi, says trade, security and development corporation are key aspects of “this very special relationship.“ He says the two are members of the same community of democracies founded by our shared political and economic freedoms, as well as international values. Taiwan’s foreign minister says they both face external pressures but are proud of their sovereignty and ready to defend it. Taiwan has just 15 formal diplomatic allies and is considered by China a part of its territory and Somaliland is recognized internationally as part of Somalia, from which it broke away in 1991.