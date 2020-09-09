3 killed in plane crash were Tennessee Air National Guard

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say three people killed in a small plane crash near a Tennessee airport were Air National Guard members. The Federal Aviation Administration said the three were aboard a single-engine Piper PA-28 airplane that crashed Tuesday near Warren County Memorial Airport in McMinnville, which is southeast of Nashville. The National Transportation Safety Board said the plane took off from the airport and crashed in a nearby field. Those killed in the crash were Lt. Col. Shelli Huether, Capt. Jessica Wright, and Senior Master Sgt. Scott Bumpus. They were members of the 118th Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Group. All three lived in Middle Tennessee.