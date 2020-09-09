Tobacco Hut demolished 9 months after a vehicle crashed into the building

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - A northside Sioux City business was demolished Wednesday morning.

Crews were on 27th and Chambers Streets, tearing down what remained of the Tobacco Hut.

The building had been red-tagged since this winter when a driver crashed into the side of the building.

The Jan. 21 crash left a gaping hole in the side of the Tobacco Hut.

While emergency crews were relieved there were no injuries, the damage done to the building forced local leaders to "red tag" the business, which means it was a safety hazard.