Trump and Biden run vastly different pandemic campaigns

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are taking diametrically opposite approaches to campaigning during a pandemic. With less than eight weeks until the Nov. 3 election, the candidates are effectively staking out different visions for the country. Biden is emphasizing guidelines supported by local health officials. Trump is railing against restrictions that he argues are politically motivated, though he isn’t backing up those claims with evidence. Trump prefers indoor arenas, but after a June rally in Oklahoma, when the president addressed a half-empty arena, his campaign decided to move to airport hangars and tarmacs. Biden has appeared in public sparingly since the pandemic, and with the strictest adherence to state guidelines..