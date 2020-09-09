Unity Christian’s Bosma named SportsFource Champion

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- At Unity Christian, the volleyball and basketball programs have enjoyed a lot of success over the years. The football team has just one winning season since 2012, but after going 5-4 last year and winning the first two games this season, there's excitement around the football program.

"We've got a great, great group of leaders that have put a lot of time in," said head coach Josh Van Kempen. "When you pair that with really good athleticism and the type of kids they are, it's a recipe for success and that's what we've had so it's cool for these kids to see."

"That's something that we all talk about as seniors," said senior Tanner Schouten. Football doesn't really get mentioned as much here at Unity but this year we're trying to make a statement going out as seniors, that we're going to try to bring this program to life."

The Knights have scored 75 points through two games. A big reason for that is quarterback Clayton Bosma. The senior is thriving in a new offensive system this year. In 2019, he threw for 347 yards and two touchdowns in nine games. Through two games this season, Bosma already has 317 yards passing and four touchdowns.

"We have a lot of athletes to use and really the new offense, it uses everybody and that's pretty big time," said Bosma. "We got a big running back that we know is going to go out there and he's going to grind for some yards. We got receivers that are super fast and you know they're going to go out and they're gonna go up and get my passes."

"It's been a good change for us," said Van Kempen. "I think, kind of what they said, it's put them in the right spots. Last year we did some good things but with the kids we have this year we felt like we had to change things up just to utilize what we have and what he have is some pretty good athletes."

Senior Tanner Schouten is the Knights leading receiver with 178 yards and two touchdowns, but Bosma has a lot of weapons at his disposal. He has completed passes to seven different teammates already this season.

"It's awesome. It's really nice for me because I don't have to pick just one guy to throw to," said Bosma. "I've got everybody so it makes my job a heck of a lot easier."

Bosma has also added 100 yards and two TD's rushing. Unity hosts fourth-ranked Central Lyon/George-Little Rock on Friday night.