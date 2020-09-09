USGA to create campus at Pinehurst; No. 2 gets 4 more Opens

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The United States Golf Association will move its equipment testing center and other offices to North Carolina as part of a $36 million investment within the iconic golfing village of Pinehurst. The USGA made the announcement Wednesday. The association’s foundation and turfgrass management agency also will move from New Jersey to Pinehurst. A visitor center and USGA satellite museum will be built in the village. The USGA also announced that it has awarded four additional men’s U.S. Opens to the Pinehurst No. 2 course through 2047. The association could receive over $21 million in government incentives as part of the relocation.