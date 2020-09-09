West Virginia hospital settles whistleblower suit for $50M

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A financially strapped hospital in West Virginia has agreed to pay the federal government $50 million to resolve claims in a whistleblower lawsuit. The Justice Department announced the settlement Wednesday with Wheeling Hospital. The suit alleged the hospital improperly issued payments and kickbacks to physicians under the direction of management. The whistleblower complaint was filed in 2017 by Louis Longo, a former hospital executive vice president. Longo was allowed to share in the proceeds of the lawsuit and will receive $10 million. He asserted the Catholic hospital’s physician compensation violated federal law by improperly paying millions in excessive compensation based on the volume or value of patient referrals.