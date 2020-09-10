Black in Berlin: Group seeks more diversity in tech industry

BERLIN (AP) — A talent acquisition manager working in Berlin’s technology industry asked herself last year where all of the Black software engineers in Germany’s capital were. She realized that since moving to Berlin from South Africa in 2013, she had hired only one. She invited Black tech professionals to get in touch and to her surprise, more than 600 responded in the first month. A loose-knit group called Black in Tech Berlin was born to provide career development and networking opportunities. Berlin is considered one of Europe’s main hot spots for technology companies and start-ups. But just like in other tech hubs, the founders, executives and employees of the city’s technology companies are overwhelmingly white.