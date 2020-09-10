Book: Kim Jong Un told Trump about killing his uncle

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s comments about the threat from the novel coronavirus have attracted widespread attention after excerpts of journalist Bob Woodward’s book “Rage” were released. But the book also includes new details about the president’s comments on North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, racial unrest and a mysterious new weapon that Trump says other world powers don’t know about. On North Korea, Trump told Woodward that Kim tells him everything and even shared a graphic account of having his uncle killed. Excerpts from the book have been reported by The Washington Post, where Woodward is an editor, and CNN.