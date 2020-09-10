Explosions occur at Jordanian military munitions depot

ZARQA, Jordan (AP) — Several explosions have occurred in a Jordanian military base warehouse where unsuitable mortar bombs were being dismantled. The warehouses are in an isolated area east of Zarqa, and the surrounding area was sealed by security forces. A government spokesperson said no injuries have been recorded, and a preliminary investigation indicated an electrical fault caused the explosions. The statement from the armed forces said a committee was formed to determine the causes of the explosion.