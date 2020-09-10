Germany: Nationwide warning test fails in some places

BERLIN (AP) — People in Germany braced themselves for shrieking sirens but instead got deafening silence in many places as the first test of the nationwide warning system in 30 years proved widely a failure. The Federal Office of Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance cautioned the public well in advance to be prepared for Thursday morning’s test, which employed air-raid sirens, smartphone apps and other alert systems. But in major cities like Berlin and Munich it turned out the sirens had been removed at the end of the Cold War. Push alerts from a national warning app also arrived late or not at all, puncturing the infamous image of German efficiency.