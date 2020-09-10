India, China agree to disengage thousands of border troops

NEW DELHI (AP) — The Indian and Chinese foreign ministers have agreed their troops should disengage from a tense border standoff, maintain proper distance and ease tensions in the Ladakh region where the two sides had their deadliest clash in decades in June. India’s S. Jaishankar and China’s Wang Yi met in the Russian capital and concurred the current situation was “not in the interest of either side.” Since last week, the Asian giants have accused each other of sending soldiers into the rival’s territory and firing warning shots for the first time in 45 years, threatening a full-scale conflict. They did not set any any time line for the disengagement of tens of thousands of troops in a standoff since May.