Iowa Secretary of Agriculture speaks with local farmers on challenges they’ve faced in 2020

ONAWA, Iowa (KTIV) -- "There's just a lot of things that folks are trying to work through and understand, said Mike Naig, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture.

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig visited Soil Solutions in Onawa, Iowa to take some time to talk with local farmers.

"I want to get out and I want to hear from folks. Especially right now. When folks are trying, they've got a lot of questions and they're looking for any advice or any answers. And I am looking for feedback to about things that we can be doing," said Mike Naig, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture.

Naig said from drought to derecho… 2020 has been a year of unpredictability…

"Agriculture people are used to dealing with adversity and challenging weather. And this year has brought us a lot of those things. It's good to get together, talk about those things and have a good conversation here before we all get busy coming into fall," said Naig.

Dale Ronfeldt, one of the owners of Soil Solutions said it's important to be able to voice their concerns to those in charge.

"I think that's really good to get out to county and visit with people," said Dale Ronfeldt, Owner.

He said those conversations mean even more to farmers now… especially after the devastating derecho.

"I feel really sorry for the farmers that had the derecho. Here we didn't really have that. It kind of started here but I really feel sorry for them. It's going to take them years to recover," said Dale Ronfeldt, Owner.

Naig adds it's important for Iowa farmers to stick together during these times.

"One of the things I would say to folks, is there is a weariness out in the state. Whether it's due to the fact that we're on several years of some challenging economic times. We've had flooding in the state last year, drought, wind storm and just a lot of uncertainty. These are challenging times. You know it's a time not to go it alone. It's a time to take care of your neighbor. It's a time to take care of yourself," said Naig.

He said while a lot of that uncertainty has come from whether, other factors include trade, markets and even renewable fuels.