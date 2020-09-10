Lakes Area News: COVID-19’s impact on tourism at Iowa’s great lakes

Okoboji, IA (KUOO Radio) - Tourism officials say the COVID-19 pandemic definitely had an impact on tourism in the Iowa Great Lakes this summer.

Rebecca Peters of Okoboji Tourism says there were fewer visitors, especially early in the season when several popular events were canceled.

She says many waited until later in the season to book their vacations after getting assurance the various attractions were open. "That was the big question that visitors had. Are you open, are you welcoming visitors, what is there for us to do? And so then our goal was to keep information open so that people would know what was happening. That continued really throughout the month of June and then in July our marketing shifted to showcase that yes, we are open and yes you are welcome to visit us in our community."

Peters says the message they were conveying had to change to reflect recommendations of health professionals. "Instead of showing visuals of large groups and some of the different things that maybe aren't open or maybe aren't recommended or encouraged throughout this summer, all of that changed."

Tourism officials say numbers did improve on the back side of the season, but were still below previous years.

Records show the impact for area hotels and motels was off about 18 percent from April through June.

Peters says that forced them to scale back and reallocate some of their marketing resources.