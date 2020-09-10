Macron urges tough EU stance against Turkish ‘provocations’

PARIS (AP) — Leaders of European Union countries that border the Mediterranean Sea are holding an emergency meeting amid fears of open conflict with Turkey. The leaders gathering in Corsica are also expected to discuss migrant smuggling and how to deal with Libya’s protracted conflict. But the central issue is expected to be the standoff between Greece and Turkey over energy rights in the eastern Mediterranean, where the two countries have deployed naval and air forces to assert competing claims over oil and gas exploration right. France is carrying out military patrols in the region, and the EU is mulling new sanctions against Turkey, which has criticized France and the EU for taking sides.