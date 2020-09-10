Morningside and Northwestern open GPAC football season Saturday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The best college football game in the state this weekend might be in Sioux City. Top-ranked Morningside, the two-time defending NAIA champions, will host sixth-ranked Northwestern. It's the opener for both teams.

Morningside has a 29-game winning streak and hasn't lost a game since 2017. The offense was in the top ten nationally, in 13 different categories last season. The Mustangs have six straight wins against Northwestern, but three of those wins have been by 10 points or less. That includes last year's 37-27 win in Orange City.

"We're going to find out where we're at right away and they're going to find out where they're at right away and everything's going to be worked out," said Morningside Head Coach Steve Ryan. "It's the way the schedule is. I guess I don't ever really let myself go into, is it better to play them early or late in the year. This is where it is and we got to get ready to go."

"There's definitely an energy here," said Morningside senior Seth Maitlen. "It's exciting, especially having it here at home. It's been a while since we've played Northwestern here so you can definitely tell guys are excited and ready for it."

Northwestern finished 9-2 last season. Their only regular season loss was to Morningside.

Red Raider quarterback Tyson Kooima was the GPAC Offensive Player of the Year in 2019, throwing for over 3,000 yards with 27 TD's. The Northwestern senior class has never beaten Morningside, so they know they face a big challenge.

"It's always fun playing Morningside. It's a great matchup," said Northwestern Head Coach Matt McCarty. "It's a good test. You get to know exactly where you are. Coming out of the gate it's made for a focused fall camp. They're going to show us right away the things we're good at and the things we need to improve on."

"That's going to be super exciting," said Kooima. "A night game, it's my first time playing there so that will be fun too. Right now we're just focusing on us, trying to get better."

Northwestern and Morningside kickoff at 7 o'clock Saturday at Olsen Stadium.