MSNBC expands weekend programming, gives Hunt weekday shift

NEW YORK (AP) — The cable news network MSNBC is reviving its `Way Too Early’ news show with Washington-based Kasie Hunt as host. She’ll be on the air at 5 a.m. Eastern on weekdays, leading into the ‘Morning Joe’ franchise. MSNBC also announced an expansion of its weekend programming that will keep the network on live until 10 p.m. Eastern both Saturdays and Sundays. The network currently goes to taped programming earlier than that. Two newcomers to the network, Alicia Menendez and Joshua Johnson, will have their own two-hour weekend shows in the evening. MSNBC is still looking for a weekend host to replace Joy Reid’s ‘AM Joy’ show.