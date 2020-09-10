No. 23 Iowa State faces challenging opener vs Ragin’ Cajuns

No. 23 Iowa State faces a challenging opener against Louisiana-Lafayette of the Sun Belt Conference. The Cyclones are led by record-setting quarterback Brock Purdy and a defense that returns 10 players with starting experience. The Ragin’ Cajuns come to Ames after winning a second straight Sun Belt West title and recording a school-record 11 victories. Iowa State is an 11 1/2-point favorite. Louisiana-Lafayette is looking for its first road win against a Top 25 opponent.