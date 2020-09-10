OSHA fines Smithfield Foods in Sioux Falls for failing to protect employees from COVID-19 exposure

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KTIV) -- The U.S. Department of Labor has fined the Smithfield Foods plant in Sioux Falls South Dakota for failing to protect employees from exposure to COVID-19.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced on Thursday Smithfield Packaged Meat Corp. would be fined $13,494, the maximum allowed by law.

OSHA has cited the company for one violation of the general duty clause for failing to provide a workplace free from recognized hazards that can cause death or serious harm.

According to an inspection by OSHA, in the spring of 2020, at least 1,294 Smithfield workers contracted the virus and four employees died due to the virus.

“Employers must quickly implement appropriate measures to protect their workers’ safety and health,” said OSHA Sioux Falls Area Director Sheila Stanley. “Employers must meet their obligations and take the necessary actions to prevent the spread of coronavirus at their worksite.”

Smithfield has 15 days to pay or contest the penalty.

Back in April, the Sioux Falls plant became the top COVID-19 hotspot in the U.S. The plant was closed for 14 days after South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and the mayor of Sioux Falls urged the company to suspend operations.

You can read the full report from the U.S. Department of Labor here.