Police chief accused of rigging his own hiring resigns

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — The police chief of Connecticut’s largest city has resigned after being arrested on federal charges that he teamed with Bridgeport’s personnel director to rig the hiring process to ensure he got the job. Mayor Joe Ganim said that Chief Armando Perez resigned and that he was naming Assistant Chief Rebeca Garcia as acting chief. The accusations against Perez included that he was provided with confidential testing materials other candidates did not get and having testing criteria weighed in his favor. Perez and acting personnel Director David Dunn appeared in court and were allowed free on bail. Their lawyers did not comment.