Sept. 10: Nebraska reports 456 new COVID-19 cases, 9 additional deaths

(KTIV) - Nebraska health officials reported 456 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday. This brings the state's total number of cases since the pandemic began up to 37,373.

Nine new virus-related deaths were also reported, bringing Nebraska's death toll to 430.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 178 residents are currently hospitalized, with a total of 2,119 residents who have been hospitalized due to the virus.

In the last 24 hours, the state's total recoveries rose from 28,175 to 28,513.

So far, 394,342 tests have been conducted in the state, and 356,439 have come back negative.

Cedar County

According to the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department, Cedar County has had 64 county residents test positive for the virus.

No virus-related deaths have been reported in Cedar County.

Cuming County

The Elkhorn Logan Valley Health DepartmentOut of the 1,247 residents tested in Cuming County, 105 have tested positive for COVID-19. Of those cases, 68 have recovered.

No virus-related deaths have been reported in Cuming County.

Dakota County

In Dakota County, four new virus cases were reported, bringing its total positive cases up to 2,057.

The Dakota County Health Department has reported 43 virus-related deaths thus far.

Dixon County

Health officials say Dixon County has had 86 positive cases since the pandemic began.

Dixon County has reported a total of two virus-related deaths.

Madison County

Health officials say 718 residents in Madison County have tested positive for the virus. There has also been a total of seven virus-related deaths in the county.

Stanton County

There have been 396 positive COVID-19 cases in Stanton County.

No virus-related deaths have been reported in Stanton County.

Thurston County

Local health officials have confirmed 266 total COVID-19 cases in Thurston County.

A total of four virus-related deaths have been reported in the county.

Wayne County

Seventy-seven positive cases have been confirmed in Wayne County and no virus-related deaths have been reported in the county.