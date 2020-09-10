Sept. 10: South Dakota reports 263 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials reported 263 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

According to the state's health department, South Dakota has had a total of 15,834 positive cases reported. As of Sept. 10, there are 2,456 active virus cases in the state, an increase of 22 in the last 24 hours.

State health officials reported 507 more South Dakotans have recovered, for a total of 13,201 recoveries.

Currently, 83 people are hospitalized due to the virus. Four new virus-related deaths were reported, bringing the state's death toll to 177.

Bon Homme

Bon Homme County has had no new COVID-19 cases, keeping its total positive cases to 59. Of those cases, 45 of them have recovered.

Thus far, Bon Homme has only reported one virus-related death.

Clay County

Clay County has reported no new cases, keeping their total to 479. Health officials say 361 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County has reported three virus-related death since the pandemic began.

Lincoln County

In the last 24 hours, Lincoln County's total positive cases have remained at 1,015. Health officials say 877 of those cases have recovered.

Officials have reported two virus-related deaths in Lincoln County thus far.

Union County

Officials say Union County has had no new cases reported, its total remains at 296. So far, 255 of those cases have recovered.

Union County has had five virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Yankton County

Yankton County has had 262 cases reported in the county thus far. Officials say 214 of those cases have recovered.

The county has had three virus-related deaths reported.