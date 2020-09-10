Governors in South Dakota and Nebraska order flags to be flown at half-staff for Sept. 11

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) -- South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts have ordered flags to be flown at half-staff statewide on Sept. 11 in honor of Patriot Day.

In South Dakota, flags will be at half-staff from sunrise to sunset. While in Nebraska, flags are at half-staff this week to honor the passing of Lincoln Police Department Investigator Mario Herrera, and they will remain at half-staff on Friday.

President Donald Trump has proclaimed Sept. 11 to be recognized as Patriot and that flags be lowered to half-staff nationwide.

The president has also asked the observance of a moment of silence beginning at 7:46 a.m. Central Time in honor of the brave victims who perished during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.