Tennessee officials searching for tiger spotted by deputy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a tiger in East Tennessee. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on social media that a deputy spotted the animal Wednesday night at an industrial park. The statement says several agencies including animal control, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and representatives with the rescue organization Tiger Haven are helping with the search. Dispatchers told news outlets that unconfirmed sightings were reported overnight and the search was continuing Thursday morning. Knoxville Zoo spokeswoman Tina Rolen says all tigers there are accounted for.