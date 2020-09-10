 Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

9:34 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Aquinas def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-9, 25-14, 25-15

Bertrand def. Hi-Line, 23-25, 25-17, 25-19, 12-25, 15-7

Clarkson/Leigh def. Pender, 25-18, 25-14, 25-20

Diller-Odell def. Lewiston, 25-8, 25-13, 25-11

Douglas County West def. Omaha Concordia, 20-25, 25-19, 25-20, 25-15

Elkhorn South def. Papillion-LaVista

Elkhorn def. Blair, 25-14, 25-10, 25-23

Friend def. Parkview Christian, 17-25, 25-15, 25-17, 25-23

Gothenburg def. South Loup, 25-13, 25-17, 25-19

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Gibbon, 25-19, 25-21, 25-8

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Maxwell, 25-14, 25-12, 25-15

Mead def. Osceola, 20-25, 25-12, 25-11, 25-16

Medicine Valley def. Dundy County-Stratton, 19-25, 25-22, 20-25, 25-19, 15-13

Norris def. Plattsmouth, 25-17, 25-17, 25-15

Overton def. Cambridge, 25-9, 25-16, 19-25, 25-18

Pleasanton def. Central Valley, 25-8, 25-20, 25-20

Sandhills/Thedford def. Hyannis, 22-25, 26-24, 25-17, 25-19

Seward def. Nebraska City, 25-20, 25-19, 25-16

Thayer Central def. Heartland

Twin Loup def. Arthur County, 25-22, 25-10, 25-18

Wynot def. Viborg-Hurley, S.D., 25-11, 25-8, 25-11

Battle Creek Triangular=

Battle Creek def. Summerland, 25-23, 25-27, 25-13

Norfolk Catholic def. Summerland, 25-14, 25-9

Boys Town Triangular=

Yutan def. Boys Town, 25-13, 25-7

Yutan def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-22, 25-12

Cozad Triangular=

Broken Bow def. Cozad, 25-9, 25-15

Broken Bow def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 25-13, 25-19

North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Cozad, 25-16, 25-9

Doniphan-Trumball Triangular=

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-11, 25-12

Sutton def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 20-25, 25-19, 25-19

Fullerton Triangular=

Fullerton def. Burwell, 25-19, 25-15

Fullerton def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-22, 25-14

Garden County Triangular=

Garden County def. Minatare, 25-19, 25-18

Garden County def. Paxton, 25-19, 25-18

Paxton def. Minatare, 25-20, 25-23

Hampton Triangular=

Giltner def. Hampton, 25-21, 25-21

Hampton def. Dorchester, 25-17, 25-14

Heartland Lutheran Triangular=

Cedar Bluffs def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-12, 25-8

Heartland Lutheran def. Nebraska Lutheran, 26-24, 25-20

Kearney Catholic Triangular=

Kearney Catholic def. Adams Central, 25-20, 25-23

Kearney Catholic def. Blue Hill, 25-12, 25-9

Milford Tournament=

Centennial def. Fairbury, 25-20, 16-25, 25-18

Centennial def. Fort Calhoun, 25-23, 25-16

Malcolm def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-14, 20-25, 25-23

Malcolm def. Fairbury, 25-21, 25-3

Omaha Nation Triangular=

Santee def. Omaha Nation, 25-12, 15-25, 25-13

Spalding Academy def. Omaha Nation, 25-19, 25-16

Ord Triangular=

Ord def. Centura, 25-10, 30-28

Wood River def. Centura, 25-20, 26-24

Schuyler Triangular=

West Point-Beemer def. Schuyler, 25-7, 25-16

West Point-Beemer def. Twin River, 25-9, 25-9

Southwest Triangular=

Southwest def. Sutherland, 25-8, 25-21

Wakefield Tournament=

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Wakefield, 25-21, 25-20

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-15, 25-14

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Wakefield, 25-11, 25-16

Pierce def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-18, 25-12

Walthill Triangular=

Omaha Christian Academy def. Walthill, 25-11, 25-14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cheyenne Central, Wyo. vs. Scottsbluff, ppd.

Grand Island Northwest vs. North Platte, ppd.

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

