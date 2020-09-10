Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Aquinas def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-9, 25-14, 25-15
Bertrand def. Hi-Line, 23-25, 25-17, 25-19, 12-25, 15-7
Clarkson/Leigh def. Pender, 25-18, 25-14, 25-20
Diller-Odell def. Lewiston, 25-8, 25-13, 25-11
Douglas County West def. Omaha Concordia, 20-25, 25-19, 25-20, 25-15
Elkhorn South def. Papillion-LaVista
Elkhorn def. Blair, 25-14, 25-10, 25-23
Friend def. Parkview Christian, 17-25, 25-15, 25-17, 25-23
Gothenburg def. South Loup, 25-13, 25-17, 25-19
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Gibbon, 25-19, 25-21, 25-8
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Maxwell, 25-14, 25-12, 25-15
Mead def. Osceola, 20-25, 25-12, 25-11, 25-16
Medicine Valley def. Dundy County-Stratton, 19-25, 25-22, 20-25, 25-19, 15-13
Norris def. Plattsmouth, 25-17, 25-17, 25-15
Overton def. Cambridge, 25-9, 25-16, 19-25, 25-18
Pleasanton def. Central Valley, 25-8, 25-20, 25-20
Sandhills/Thedford def. Hyannis, 22-25, 26-24, 25-17, 25-19
Seward def. Nebraska City, 25-20, 25-19, 25-16
Thayer Central def. Heartland
Twin Loup def. Arthur County, 25-22, 25-10, 25-18
Wynot def. Viborg-Hurley, S.D., 25-11, 25-8, 25-11
Battle Creek Triangular=
Battle Creek def. Summerland, 25-23, 25-27, 25-13
Norfolk Catholic def. Summerland, 25-14, 25-9
Boys Town Triangular=
Yutan def. Boys Town, 25-13, 25-7
Yutan def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-22, 25-12
Cozad Triangular=
Broken Bow def. Cozad, 25-9, 25-15
Broken Bow def. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 25-13, 25-19
North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Cozad, 25-16, 25-9
Doniphan-Trumball Triangular=
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-11, 25-12
Sutton def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 20-25, 25-19, 25-19
Fullerton Triangular=
Fullerton def. Burwell, 25-19, 25-15
Fullerton def. Neligh-Oakdale, 25-22, 25-14
Garden County Triangular=
Garden County def. Minatare, 25-19, 25-18
Garden County def. Paxton, 25-19, 25-18
Paxton def. Minatare, 25-20, 25-23
Hampton Triangular=
Giltner def. Hampton, 25-21, 25-21
Hampton def. Dorchester, 25-17, 25-14
Heartland Lutheran Triangular=
Cedar Bluffs def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-12, 25-8
Heartland Lutheran def. Nebraska Lutheran, 26-24, 25-20
Kearney Catholic Triangular=
Kearney Catholic def. Adams Central, 25-20, 25-23
Kearney Catholic def. Blue Hill, 25-12, 25-9
Milford Tournament=
Centennial def. Fairbury, 25-20, 16-25, 25-18
Centennial def. Fort Calhoun, 25-23, 25-16
Malcolm def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-14, 20-25, 25-23
Malcolm def. Fairbury, 25-21, 25-3
Omaha Nation Triangular=
Santee def. Omaha Nation, 25-12, 15-25, 25-13
Spalding Academy def. Omaha Nation, 25-19, 25-16
Ord Triangular=
Ord def. Centura, 25-10, 30-28
Wood River def. Centura, 25-20, 26-24
Schuyler Triangular=
West Point-Beemer def. Schuyler, 25-7, 25-16
West Point-Beemer def. Twin River, 25-9, 25-9
Southwest Triangular=
Southwest def. Sutherland, 25-8, 25-21
Wakefield Tournament=
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Wakefield, 25-21, 25-20
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-15, 25-14
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Wakefield, 25-11, 25-16
Pierce def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-18, 25-12
Walthill Triangular=
Omaha Christian Academy def. Walthill, 25-11, 25-14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cheyenne Central, Wyo. vs. Scottsbluff, ppd.
Grand Island Northwest vs. North Platte, ppd.
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/