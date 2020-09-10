Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Brandon Valley def. Yankton, 25-18, 25-12, 19-25, 25-14
Clark/Willow Lake def. Milbank, 25-22, 27-25, 25-10
Colman-Egan def. Hamlin, 14-25, 25-16, 25-18, 23-25, 15-9
Custer def. Hot Springs, 25-20, 25-16, 25-19
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Howard, 25-16, 25-16, 25-20
Faulkton def. Potter County, 25-16, 25-20, 25-12
Florence/Henry def. Langford, 25-14, 25-11, 27-25
Great Plains Lutheran def. Wilmot, 25-17, 17-25, 25-22, 26-24
Ipswich def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-18, 25-13, 25-18
Kadoka Area def. Wall, 25-19, 25-18, 25-15
Kimball/White Lake def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-21, 25-15, 25-19
Lemmon def. Dupree, 25-4, 25-14, 25-11
Madison def. Lennox, 25-19, 25-10, 25-15
Mobridge-Pollock def. Leola/Frederick, 25-21, 25-14, 25-15
North Central Co-Op def. McLaughlin, 25-9, 25-14, 25-4
Northwestern def. Warner, 25-21, 25-18, 25-12
Rapid City Christian def. Faith, 25-16, 25-19, 25-8
Rapid City Stevens def. Rapid City Central, 25-19, 25-20, 25-16
Redfield def. Deuel, 25-14, 25-16, 25-18
Sioux Falls Christian def. West Central, 25-12, 25-13, 25-13
Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Brookings, 25-18, 25-9, 25-13
Sioux Falls Washington def. Watertown, 25-16, 13-25, 23-25, 25-20, 16-14
Tea Area def. Dell Rapids, 25-19, 25-20, 17-25, 25-17
Tri-Valley def. Vermillion, 25-10, 25-16, 25-20
Waverly-South Shore def. Waubay/Summit, 17-25, 25-13, 25-22, 25-16
Webster def. Britton-Hecla, 25-18, 25-22, 25-15
Wessington Springs def. Lower Brule, 25-18, 25-15, 25-17
Winner def. Miller, 26-28, 25-6, 25-10, 25-20
Wolsey-Wessington def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-17, 25-20, 25-14
Wynot, Neb. def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-11, 25-8, 25-11
BEC Tournament=
First Round=
Garretson def. Beresford, 25-7, 25-13, 25-6
McCook Central/Montrose def. Flandreau, 25-9, 25-17, 25-17
___
