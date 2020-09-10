 Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

New
9:38 pm South Dakota sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Brandon Valley def. Yankton, 25-18, 25-12, 19-25, 25-14

Clark/Willow Lake def. Milbank, 25-22, 27-25, 25-10

Colman-Egan def. Hamlin, 14-25, 25-16, 25-18, 23-25, 15-9

Custer def. Hot Springs, 25-20, 25-16, 25-19

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Howard, 25-16, 25-16, 25-20

Faulkton def. Potter County, 25-16, 25-20, 25-12

Florence/Henry def. Langford, 25-14, 25-11, 27-25

Great Plains Lutheran def. Wilmot, 25-17, 17-25, 25-22, 26-24

Ipswich def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-18, 25-13, 25-18

Kadoka Area def. Wall, 25-19, 25-18, 25-15

Kimball/White Lake def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-21, 25-15, 25-19

Lemmon def. Dupree, 25-4, 25-14, 25-11

Madison def. Lennox, 25-19, 25-10, 25-15

Mobridge-Pollock def. Leola/Frederick, 25-21, 25-14, 25-15

North Central Co-Op def. McLaughlin, 25-9, 25-14, 25-4

Northwestern def. Warner, 25-21, 25-18, 25-12

Rapid City Christian def. Faith, 25-16, 25-19, 25-8

Rapid City Stevens def. Rapid City Central, 25-19, 25-20, 25-16

Redfield def. Deuel, 25-14, 25-16, 25-18

Sioux Falls Christian def. West Central, 25-12, 25-13, 25-13

Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Brookings, 25-18, 25-9, 25-13

Sioux Falls Washington def. Watertown, 25-16, 13-25, 23-25, 25-20, 16-14

Tea Area def. Dell Rapids, 25-19, 25-20, 17-25, 25-17

Tri-Valley def. Vermillion, 25-10, 25-16, 25-20

Waverly-South Shore def. Waubay/Summit, 17-25, 25-13, 25-22, 25-16

Webster def. Britton-Hecla, 25-18, 25-22, 25-15

Wessington Springs def. Lower Brule, 25-18, 25-15, 25-17

Winner def. Miller, 26-28, 25-6, 25-10, 25-20

Wolsey-Wessington def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-17, 25-20, 25-14

Wynot, Neb. def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-11, 25-8, 25-11

BEC Tournament=

First Round=

Garretson def. Beresford, 25-7, 25-13, 25-6

McCook Central/Montrose def. Flandreau, 25-9, 25-17, 25-17

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content