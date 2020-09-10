US layoffs remain elevated as 884,000 seek jobless aid

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits was unchanged last week at 884,000, a sign that layoffs remain stuck at a historically high level six months after the viral pandemic flattened the economy.

The latest figures coincide with other recent evidence that the job market’s improvement may be weakening after solid gains through the spring and most of summer.

The number of people applying for jobless aid each week still far exceeds the number who did so in any week on record before this year.

Hiring has slowed since June, and a rising number of laid-off workers say they regard their job loss as permanent.

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer