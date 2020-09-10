Volunteers feed COVID-19 patients, doctors in Nepal hospital

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — At one of the largest hospitals in Nepal, a pharmacist and taxi driver have teamed up to feed COVID-19 patients, doctors, nurses and health workers. Due to lockdowns, the cafeteria and nearby cafes have closed, leaving more than 200 staffers, patients and their families without food. The two friends have taken their own money and donations and put it to use buying groceries, renting a kitchen and paying helpers to provide the meals. They have a paid three months rent, but say they will continue their efforts if they are needed.