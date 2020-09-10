Warmer weather finally returning

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We are finally starting to warm back up.

Thursday will start off cooler, with some possible lingering morning showers.

But most of the day will be cloudy and the high will reach the low 60s.

Late tonight shower chances return.

Tonight’s low will be in the upper 40s.

Friday will likely be another rainy day, with shower chances and even a thunderstorm.

The high will be in the low 60s.

The shower chances will continue into Friday night and the low will be in the low 60s.

The weekend finally brings more summer like temperatures.

Saturday’s high will be in the low 70s.

Saturday will be partly sunny.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and the high will be in the upper 70s.

So at least this weekend will remind us that we are still in summer.

But temperatures aren’t done increasing there, watch News 4 this morning to hear what else is in store.