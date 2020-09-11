Changes to move in as the weekend goes along

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We picked up today where we left off earlier this week with widespread rain and even areas of drizzle and fog.

Rain and areas of fog will continue to be possible into Friday night with lows near 50.

We’ll continue with chances of showers into Saturday with the best chances being during the first half of the day as highs will warm a bit better into the mid to upper 60s.

The weather pattern then completely changes heading into next week with Sunday looking sunny and warmer.

